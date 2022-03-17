Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The former Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (rtd) and the present Ambassador to Chad Republic has said All Progressive Congress (APC) will run an all inclusive government in Bauchi state.

It could be recalled that some of his supporters and stakeholders of the APC in Bauchi dragged him to court to come and declared his intention to aspire for the Governorship in Bauchi state under APC.

Abubakar while addressing his teeming supporters in Bauchi on Monday said we are looking into Allah for success.

He expressed optimism that APC will emerge victorious in Bauchi state in the 2023 general election.

Saddique Abubakar also assured that if he emerged the Governor of the state his government would ensure that development spread to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“To make life meaningful for the people and commended the people of the area for their support,” he Said.

He appreciated the support of Bauchi people, with a promise not to sideline anybody and called for unity among members,

Abubakar urged his supporters not to allow division to hamper the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

He also appealed to citizens irrespective of their political, religious or ethnical differences to come together and support the APC led federal government under President General Mohammodu Buhari.

On his part, Alhaji Salisu Barau, Chairman Media and Publicity of Air Marshall Saddique campaign organization said Abubakar is in the state to pay a condolence visit to many communities across the state.

He implored all APC members and supporters of Air Marshal Abubakar to go to their Communities and work for the victory of their aspirant.

Barau urged supporters to remain calm and always respect the rules of the law.