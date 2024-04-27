Awka Bloodbath: Police Arrest 16 Cultists in Anambra, Declare 21 Others Wanted

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Command have arrested 16 hardened cultists in relation to the recent resurgence of indiscriminate killings in Awka, the capital city of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

He also revealed that the Command had declared a total of 21 other suspected cultists wanted, and is currently trailing to track them down.

The statement read: “In a decisive move to end the resurgent cult-related killings in Awka, Capital City of Anambra State, the Police Command has tracked down and arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in the mayhem.

“21 others who are now on the run have been declared wanted by the State Police Command.

“The arrested cultists who were nabbed during series of intelligence-led manhunt have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

“The CP has vowed that cultists responsible for the spate of killings after the State Capital had enjoyed tranquillity for unbroken 6 months period must pay for their crimes.

“He has also charged the Special Anti Cult Squad (SPACS) to redouble its effort and hunt down those who are still at large among the identified cultists.

“The Commissioner also called on Community and Religious leaders to speak out against the evil of cultism in the society.”