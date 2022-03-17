Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state yesterday apologized to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration ceremony for the breach of protocol arising from the fisticuff between Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafra War Lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

Bianca Ojukwu had latched a dirty slap on the cheeks of Ebelechukwu Obiano at the inaugural ceremony of Soludo inside the Government House when latter allegedly sighted the former seated at the ceremony and went to her and asked her: “Why are you here? You thought we will not win the election and you are shamelessly here’.

It was gathered that Bianca ignored Ebelechukwu for the first time and the second time but on the third time, she landed the slap on her face and even gripped hold of her hairs, until security personnel separated them, thus slightly distracted the attention of the guests at the event.

However, taking a cognizance of the distractive tendency the commotion created at the ceremony, Governor Soludo said in the apology issued on his behalf by Joe Anatune, Head of his Media Team, said the breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

The statement added: “Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship”.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development. God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation”.