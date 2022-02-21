Advertisement

Bauchi State Government has restated commitment to partner with the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), to promote transparency, accountability and good governance in the state.

Alhaji Shuaib Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic planning, stated this during a visit by the management team of the Centre, on Monday in Bauchi.

Muhammad said the ministry would collaborate with CITAD and other development organisations to promote transparency, effectiveness and accountability in governance.

“The ministry will partner CITAD to promote good governance by involving citizens in budget process,” he said.

He commended CITAD for creating a software citizens office where citizens would be reporting projects’ processes and progress in their communities.

Earlier, Mr Mujahid Ibrahim, CITAD’s Programme Officer in the state, advocated for strengthening of citizens inclusion in the procurement processes.

He said the measure would encourage Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and professional bodies to participate in bidding processes for procurement and award of contract in ministries and agencies.

According to him, CITAD is implementing programme aims at strengthening citizens’ participation in governance with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).