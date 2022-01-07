Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Leadership of a political pressure group, All Progressive Congress APC Youths Progressive Forum (AYPF) has explained their position of supporting the aspiration of former Governor of Nassarawa state, Senator Umar Tanko Almakura of becoming the national Chairman of the APC.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, in Bauchi National Chairman of the APC Youth Progressive Forum, Ukasha Hamza Rahama said that part of the move is to ensure that Tanko Almakura was elected as the National Chairman.

Ukasha explained that the collective resolution of the members was borne out of contention to ensure that the ruling APC stand on its feet viable and strong even after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure elapsed in 2023.

He said that “it is an unarguable discussion that among all of the contenders for the office of the APC National Chairman, Sen Al-Makura remains the only dependable, reliable, trustworthy and best option to salvage the party and return it to winning ways in 2023 general elections”.

The APC youth forum solicited for support from all APC stakeholders particularly the national delegates to ensure that they take decisions in favor of the overall interest of all APC members in Nigeria by voting for Sen Al-Makura as the next national Chairman.

“As one of the founding fathers of the APC and his contributions to the success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is glaring in the eyes of the world. He is replicated same when he served as Governor of Nasarawa State and currently as Senator of the Federal Republic representing Nasarawa North. This is an expression of confidence the party members has on him to sustain the ruling All Progressive Congress change policies and programs”, he assured.

He stressed that, “I am using this platform to solicit for support of All APC Stakeholders and particularly the Party’s National delegates to ensure that they take decision in favour of the overall National Interest of all APC members in Nigeria by voting Senator Almakura as the next National Chairman”.

According to him, “This is the only road map for an emerging new All Progressive Congress where justice, fairness and equity shall prevail and to this end only Almakura National Chairmanship wil guarantee that. He is an apt use politician and a successful business man who has given it all for the APC and its family”.

Ukasha said that, “I believe that Sen Al-Makura will offer an open doors policy and I will keep to the promises to be made in the course of our electioneering campaign coming soon in all the geopolitical zones of the country. I pledge to support his initiative according to the overwhelming support he received from members of the APC particularly the stakeholders”.

He said that, “we are looking beyond our region in the North East and travel far away to Nasarawa State to identified ourselves with Almakura believing that he has all he requisite experience to advance the course of the ruling APC and sustaining it Jains and securing the future. We have made extensive consultations within the Party hierarchy, Women groups, Youths associations and Stakeholders within the ruling All Progressive Congress particularly the National Delegates in the North East, other parts of the Geo-political zones and the level of commitment towards this glaring move gave us more hope and confidence that Senator Almakura will be return elected in the Party’s National Convention February In-Sha Allah”.