Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A traditional security outfit, Hunters Association of Nigeria has declared total support to security agencies in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of insecurity currently facing the country.

National Chairman of the group, Muhammadu Usman Baba Tola disclosed this in Bauchi at the annual meeting and inauguration of new officials of the Association held at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square, Bauchi.

Tola said hunters, knows the terrain of Nigeria’s forest, where bandits and insurgents hide their woes, opining that, a lot of success would be achieved if hunters and security agents come together for a common goal.

He said ensuring a peaceful Nigeria remains the priority of every hunter in the country, and therefore they are ready to confront bandits and insurgents in their hideouts.

“Hunters knows Nigerian forest and mountains, they can adequately help in that direction. We converge on Bauchi from all parts of Nigeria today to reassess issues of national concerns as well as to determine how best we can come in and help in addressing those issues for the better of our country.”

The Chairman stated that, consulting with government, traditional rulers and security agencies have been part of their method of operation, insisting that they are ready to assist relevant security stakeholders in the country with a view to defeat insecurity.

He pointed out that, their contributions at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast are a testimony to what they can bring to Nigeria’s effort towards achieving national security.

Baba Tola used the medium to appeal to government at all levels to support the association with operational vehicles as hunters will always support and stand by a united and peaceful Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed pledge the support of his administration to hunters to enable them to discharge their roles effectively for the overall safety of lives and property of citizens of the state.

Represented by his Principal private Secretary, Sama’ila Burga, the governor appreciated the contributions of hunters towards ensuring security in Bauchi State in collaboration with government security agencies.