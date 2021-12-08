Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state has awarded N3milion scholarships to 50 most deserving students of the university.

A total of 26 retired staff of the institution between 2012 and 2020 were also awarded by the union.

Speaking on Wednesday during the award presentation, Chairperson of the Union, Comrade Stephen Ufoaroh said the scholarship which was the second edition, was part of the Union’s social responsibility to the students and their parents.

He said the benefiting students underwent thorough screening by the students committee of ASUU-NAU, just as he thanked members for their contributions towards raising funds for the project amidst owed salaries and promotion arrears.

He said, “Even though some academic staff of UNIZIK are owed salaries and promotion arrears, ASUU-NAU members still saw the need to help in alleviating the suffering of our students who have also borne the pain of the ruling class insensitivity to the suffering masses.

“ASUU national is also awarding a scholarship of N100,000 to the most deserving students in public universities in Nigeria for which a student of UNIZIK is a beneficiary.

“We pray and hope the students will make use of this fund to pay their school fees, thereby giving your parents/sponsors some relief for one academic session. We ask you to continue to be determined.”

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodoke, in his message presented by Comrade Uzo Onyebinama, praised the Congress and successive leaderships of the Branch for the gesture, praying the money would go a long way to benefiting the students.

“ASUU has been and will continue to be at the forefront of free education in Nigeria. ASUU is very convinced that Nigeria has the capacity to give free education to all her citizens if the political will is there,” he said.

Responding, one of the retirees, Prof. Ikenna Onyido described the award as one of the best award he had received coming from his constituency.

He said, “I’m thankful to God for keeping us alive to witness this event after a meriterious service. Some of our colleagues we entered service with are not here, while some others didn’t reach the retirement age.

“We also thank ASUU for remembering comradeship. For me this is one of the best award that I’ve received, coming from one’s constituency.

“Bible will say a prophet is not recognized in his own town. But this is contrary. We pray for the leadership and continue to support them morally and otherwise.”