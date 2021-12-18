Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by an articulated vehicle at Customary Court Junction by Igboukwu-Uga road, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred around 5pm, involved an unidentified driver of a red Mack Trailer with registration number: JJ496QF and an unidentified driver of a Lifan motorcycle with no registration number.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer driver was was on a very high speed when he suddenly lost control and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle in a single carriage way, and crashed.

He said the cyclist died instantly.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the incident, attributing the cause of the crash to excessive speed and loss of control.

He said the victim was taken to Apex Hospital Ngo where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.

He commiserated with the deceased family, warning motoring public to desist from speeding and maintain safe speed limit.

He said, “A fatal Road traffic crash Occurred at Customary Court Junction by Igboukwu-UGA road, today 16th December, 2021 at about 17:10hrs.

“The crash was between two vehicles. Three male adults were involved in the crash. The the driver of the motorcycle lost his life while no injury was recorded.

“The FRSC rescue team on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused was cleared.”