Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Some traders known as Integrity Group in Anambra State have vowed to resist the imposition of leaders from any quarter.

The group on Wednesday in Onitsha accused the Commissioner for Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Mr Uchenna Okafor, of allegedly trying to impose caretaker committees in the markets instead of conducting elections.

The Chairman, Chief Obinna Madu, alleged that about N10 million is being collected by the commissioner for any candidate he installs as a caretaker committee chairman in any of the markets.

Madu said, “Presently, there are crises in most markets because of imposition of caretaker committees. At Onitsha main market, the caretaker leadership has stayed over three years now, same at Ochanja Relief Market Ogbaru, among others.”

In a Save Our Soul message which was copied to journalists in Onitsha, the group also reaffirmed its resolve to protest at Awka, if nothing was done towards stopping the imposition.

When contacted, the commissioner denied all the allegations against him describing them as false, frivolous and figment of their own imagination.

He spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Trade, Ike Samuel, describing the trade union as a kangaroo group.

“No money is being collected from any trader for any office. Disregard them and their utterances that have no base.

“Don’t mind them, they are a kangaroo selfish group. Selfish interest is their problem and I know who is instigating the traders against the commissioner. He must be within that Ochanja Market axis because there is a problem in that Ochanja Market.

“The incumbent chairman has finished his tenure both as elected and appointed and wants to remain in office. We only appoint caretaker committees where there are crises to help restore peace pending when an election will be held.”