By Favour Goodness

Elder statesman Chief Bisi Akande has recounted how Chief Bola Ige was killed.

The late Ige was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ige was shot dead in his Ibadan, Oyo State capital, residence on December 23, 2001.

Akande, who was Osun State governor at the time, recalled in his book ‘My Participations’ the circumstances in which Ige was killed.

He wrote: “As was his custom, Ige was preparing to spend the Christmas with his people in Esa-Oke where he held the traditional title of Asiwaju (leader).

“He would normally hold a feast on Boxing Day, December 26, and all of us his friends would join him to celebrate.

“That day would be an open house and all members of the Esa-Oke community would troop to Ige’s expansive compound.

“So, by the time Ige entered Ibadan, preparation for Christmas at Esa-Oke was in top gear.

“Most of his personal staff, especially those in the kitchen, had moved to Esa-Oke to await his arrival.

“Instead of going to Esa-Oke, Uncle Bola decided to spend the night in Ibadan.

“He went to his junior brother, Sir Dele Ige, to have dinner and then, retired home.

“His wife, Atinuke was waiting for him. As soon as he got home, his security details and personal staff, learning that they would not be travelling to Esa-Oke again, went out to look for dinner at a nearby restaurant as soon as they dropped their boss.

“Shortly after they left, some gunmen invaded the Ige residence.

“The house was at the end of the street. Behind it was a swamp of an undeveloped bush that terminated in a dead-end.

“They overpowered the only gateman who had been working with Uncle Bola before he took up the ministerial appointment with Obasanjo and marched him upstairs.

“All the doors were opened and they soon accosted their quarry in his bedroom.

“There, they shot him and fled. His wife, who was with him, was locked up in the toilet.

“Muyiwa came in shortly and discovered the horror.”