By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Command of the FRSC has recorded 110 road accidents, 37 lives lost, while 5,503 persons were arrested for various traffic offences within 7months.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi stated this in Awka on Friday.

According to him, within the period under review, May to November 2021, the Command arrested 5,503 traffic offenders involved in 6, 687 offences.

He said that three of the offenders were prosecuted and jailed within the period.

Irelewuyi said that the Command also recorded a total of 27 fatal incidences that claimed 37 lives, while 239 victims escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

He said that the Command has however put necessary measures in place to make the Yelutide season a movement free season for motorists and other road users in the state.

He added that the Anambra state government and other stakeholders have assured the Command of their support for a hitch-free operations during and after the Christmas and new year period.

The Sector Commander explained that some critical traffic flashpoints have been identified in the state included.

Onitsha – Metropolis, Onitsha – Owerri road, Ihiala, Umunze, Awka metropolis, Amansea, Oye -agu junction /Abagana, Nnobi junction and Eke Awka among others.

He noted that some of the operational strategies were already in place which include, the depatch of 407 regular Marshals and 600 special Marshals to strategic points.

Irelewuyi assured that palliative repairs are being done on major failed portions and potholes on affected roads scattered across the state.

He appealed to road users across the state within the period to maintain safe speed, obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also appealed for the cooperation of traffic managers in all the metropolis for a free and safe traffic Yelutide season.