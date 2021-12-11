Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a N2 billion suit instituted against SaharaReporter, Vanguard and others for alleged defamatory publication against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Sahara Reporters report

A group, Incorporated Trustee of Global Integrity Crusade Network, had in the suit accused SaharaReporters, Vanguard Media Limited and two others of defamation against Malami.

Joined in the suit are Omoyele Sowore and Barrister Kabiru Akingbolu.

The group had prayed the court to compel the defendants to jointly pay Malami the N2 billion as compensation for the trauma, emotional stress, damage and or injury caused the AGF due to the alleged propaganda, fake news and blackmail published in the July 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18, 2020 edition of their media organisation.

In his judgement, justice Obiora Egwuatu awarded N100,000 against the litigants, saying they have no right to approach the Federal High Court to sue on behalf of the AGF.

The judge held that the AGF should be bold enough to go to court if he felt he was libelled by the newspapers.

The lawsuit was prosecuted by Marshal Abubakar of Femi Falana Chambers