By Favour Goodness

Two persons Tuesday morning lost their lives in a fatal motor crash along Onitsha-Awka expressway in Anambra state.

The crash which occurred around 7am along Ogbunike hill by slaughter, involved a tipper and an ash-colored Toyota Corolla.

It was gathered that the driver of Toyota car suddenly rammed into the tipper which developed fault while climbing the hilly road.

“The tipper developed fault while climbing the road and the Toyota Corolla rammed into it from the rear and crashed, leaving the two occupants dead on the spot,” an eye witness said.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi said the bodies of the deceased were immediately taken by their families.

He commiserated with the deceased families, urging motoring public to maintain safe speed limits and ensure their vehicles were in good condition before hitting the road.

He said, “A fatal Road traffic crash Occurred at Ogbunike hill by slaughter, by Onitsha-Awka express way today 7th December, 2021 at about 0700hrs.

“The crash was between two vehicles: An unidentified driver of a red (Howo Tipper) with no registration number. And unidentified driver a Ash Toyota Corolla with registration number: HTE 365 CU.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to Road Obstruction (OBS) and excessive speed.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash. Two male adults were killed while

Two male adult came out unhurt.

“The dead Victims were taken by their families while the FRSC rescue team are on ground controlling traffic. Aggressive crowd are also on ground attempting to burn the truck involved.”