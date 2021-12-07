Advertisement

By: Mba Nnenna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebonyi state has intercepted two male youths 21 and 29 years old respectively carriers of 10.5kg of tramadol and 20.357kgs of canabis sativa in Ebonyi state.

Ebonyi state Commander of the Agency Alhaji Umaro Isa-Idoro made this known to our correspondent during an exclusive interview at the Agency’s headquarters Ntezi Ebonyi state while listing their most recent achievements in stopping the use of illicit drugs.

Isa-Idoro represented during the interview by the Deputy Commander Aweda Mathew narrated that the 21 years old suspect Ezeonyi Ifeanyi a native of Aguata local government area of Anambra state was intercepted by the Agency’s patrol team on 27th day of November 2021in Abakaliki along Enugu _ Abakaliki high way on his way from Onicha Anambra state to Benue state for supply of the said illicit drugs.

According to the state Commander , the intercepted tramadol comprises both 50mg and 100mg and is a total of 21000 capsules.

In a similar development, Ivoh Chukwuemeka aged 29 native of Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state was also apprehended by the Agency’s patrol team on the 19th day of November 2021 following the 20.357kg of canabis sativa he waybilled via a commercial bus which was accosted by the Agency recently in a Filling station at the popular Presco junction in Abakaliki Ebonyi state capital.

While Speaking about the current prevalent mkpurumiri drug,he noted that it had been in existence long ago but it’s current high intake and adverse effects recently made it more popular. According to him mkpurumiri works on Central nervous system which is why it’s users easily looses senses. He regretted its high prevalent rate in South East of Nigeria and attributed all it’s effects to causes of some problems ravaging the region.

He opined that males in their 20s engage in drugs mostly when compared to their female counterparts and enjoined all to be on watch to keep the society drug free.

He called on parents and all stakeholders to be alive to their parental responsibilities to ensure their children and wards are not at anytime exposed to illicit drugs.

The state Commander assured that the suspects would be charged to court of competent jurisdictions in due time.

Responding, one of the suspects apprehended Ezeonyi Ifeanyi confirmed he was actually conveying the said drugs to Benue state as stated by the Agency but that he supplies to Patient, Medicine Dealers and not bandits or Boko Haram as alledged.