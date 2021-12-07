Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ex-students of Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu Tuesday disrupted the convocation ceremony of of the institution, shutting the gate and denying visitors and some management staff entry into the convocation arena.

It was gathered that the protest which was led by past students of the institution was because of issuance of certificates, which have been rejected by other institutions, including employers of labour.

Mr Frank Onyekachi Imo, a former student of the institution who spoke to journalists said:”Some of our students who graduated here and attempted to further their education, their certificates were rejected and described as invalid.

“How can the school be talking of graduating students, when the students they graduated many years ago have not been mobilized for service?”

Another student leader said: “I graduated here since 2015, and up till now, I’m yet to be mobilized for service, nor have I gotten my certificate.

“Some of our former students who have gotten their certificates, they were rejected in other institutions where they went to further their education, and their certificates described as invalid.

“How can the school be talking of graduating students, when the ones who you graduated have not been properly taken care of.”