Advertisement

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said the commission was committed to fostering partnership and collaboration with the Technology Hubs and Startups with the aim of accelerating innovations, industrial growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Danbatta, who gave the assurance at a two-day workshop on Emerging Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Forum for South East region, held in Enugu on Friday, disclosed that its regulatory approach was responsible for the current success being recorded in the nation’s tech space.

Represented at the workshop by the Head, Research and Development, Mr. Kelechi Nwankwo, the NCC boss said the Innovative ICT Ideas have become new fulcrum of economic realities and social advancements in

several countries which Nigeria was inclusive.

He said the launching of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030 was to ensure that Nigerian youths and indeed the entire country are not only able to benefit but also to participate in the innovations that ICT engenders.

“The ICT sector is currently witnessing an upwardly mobile trajectory underpinned by increasing ICT diffusion in all economic sectors and dimensions of human life and the impacts have become more evident in virtually all countries, Nigeria inclusive.

“The current momentum being witnessed in the Nigeria’s tech space is no doubt attributable to the regulatory approach of the Commission which is focused on effective regulation of the Telecommunication sector in ways that does not inhibit competition but fosters innovation, industry growth and socio-economic development”.

The NCC boss however, said that theme of this year’s event which is “Digital Society and Emerging Technologies; Leveraging ICTs to build Information and Knowledge Societies for Achieving the National Digital Economy,” was apt as it focuses on the establishment of a digitally savvy culture in Nigeria, one that encourages the use of emerging technologies, as well as the development and adoption of digital innovation.

“The Commission is building six Technology parks across the geo-political zones and is in the process of completing the first phase of this initiative in four zones, namely; Enugu in the South East, Abeokuta in the South West; Maiduguri in the North East; and Kano in the North West with a strategic intent of boosting digital skills among young people, promoting innovations, providing jobs for young Nigerians and ultimately supporting the Federal Government Digital Agenda.

“The ICT Park which is at various levels of completion will deliver a fully-functional Tier-4 Digital Industry Complex (DIC) which will involve a commercial hub for ICT capacity building and digital skills, employment generation and entrepreneurial activities, as well as smart city deployment across the Complex.

“Let me assure you that we are unequivocally committed to fostering this partnership and collaboration with the Technology Hubs and Startups with the aim of accelerating innovations, industrial growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.”

Earlier in an address, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Ubale Maska, said that the emerging technologies research and innovation forum has been designed to advance the Commission’s agenda of encouraging and supporting the creation of innovation driven enterprises and digitally enable MSMEs, while leveraging on the power of digital technology to position Nigeria, as a leading player in the fourth industrial revolution.

He said “We have gathered here today, driven by the urgency to facilitate and support ICT innovators, tech enthusiasts and tech entrepreneurs, as a strategy to leapfrog Nigeria into the digital economy”.