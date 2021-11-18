Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government is to introduce Electronic Road Traffic Regulation to address the incessant traffic violation and accidents among road users.

The initiative will also serve as a means for revenue generation as well as exposing the state to modern system of road traffic management.

The decision was reached during the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Bala Mohammed

Addressing the council members, Governor Bala Mohammed said the State is determined to leverage on the transport sector to improve it’s internally generated revenue.

The state Commissioner of budget and economic planning Alh Aminu Hammayo while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting said that the Government have make arrangement to introduce Electronic Road Traffic Regulation to address the incessant traffic violation and accidents among road users.

He said the arrengnment was under public private partnership between the state government and a private body.

Hammayo said under the arrengnment, the government will provided all the needed support to the State Traffic Management Agency BAROTA including employment of staff while the company is to take charge of deployment of ICT facilities and manpower training.

Still during the meeting, the council has ratified the report of the White paper Administrative Committee earlier constituted to look into the problem of land disputes between farmers and harders and illegal allocation of land and public properties across the twenty local government areas of the state.

To this end, the Commissioner of land and regional planning Yakubu Barau Ningi said a committee was constituted to ensure proper implementation of the committee’s recommendations to bring lasting solution to the problem.

The council has also deliberated and approved a memo presented by the ministry of minerals resources on the need to regulate mining activities in the State.