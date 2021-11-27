Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as fallacious and shameless face-saving rhetoric the claim by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, that IPOB and ESN were responsible for the November 22 burning of houses, shops, vehicles, other property in Awo- Mmamma, Imo State, describing Abdullahi’s statement statement as irresponsible, false and diversionary.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was appalling that the Nigerian army would set an entire community ablaze because of an attack by unknown gunmen, a creation of the same army and the government of Imo State and blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives” all in their quest to demonize IPOB/ESN, sneering that “now that the monster they created has gone out of control they are blaming IPOB for their wickedness.”

“The fact remains that IPOB is a non-violent movement seeking the peaceful restoration of Biafra,” IPOB declared in the statement by Powerful. “Neither IPOB nor ESN was involved in the mayhem at Awo-mmamma community. The wicked Nigerian Army which cannot resist Boko Haram and Fulani bandits slaughtering them and other security agents as well as hapless citizens in North like fowls show their gallantry only when dealing with innocent Biafrans.

“Boko Haram is destroying lives and properties worth billions of Naira in the North and the Army has never attacked any community in retaliation but they are here shamelessly destroying Igbo land for nothing. They should know they will one day account for their atrocities in Biafra land.

“What did the innocent people of Awo-mmamma do to deserve the destruction of their homes and means of livelihood by soldiers? Why did the the Army not go after their attackers but cowardly transferred their aggression on innocent folks? What they did at Awo-mmamma is unprovoked destruction of a defenseless community.

“The Nigerian Army is still penalising Awo-Mmamma because of their son Ikonso who it earlier murdered in cold blood because he was a member of ESN resisting FULANI bandits against occupation of our ancestral land.

“The 82 Division of the NIGERIA Army instead of owning up to their atrocities at Awo-mmamma, as usual resorted to lies. No matter how hard they try to cover up, truth cannot be buried.

“The good people of Awo-mmamma already know who their attackers are. They know that IPOB and ESN were not involved in burning down their shops, properties and buildings.

“Nigeria Army must stop denying the obvious. The world must hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity in Biafraland.

“It is a big shame that the so-called political elite and Igbo leaders are watching purported repentant Fulani terrorists recruited into Nigerian Army destroy our communities. Last month they burnt down villages in Awgu, Enugu State, now it is Awo-mmamma in Imo State. Just last week, they burnt down two communities in Izombe, Oguta also in Imo State. Who knows where their next target will be, yet our political elite are watching them?

“The global community must know that IPOB and ESN were not responsible for the burning down of communities in Biafra land contrary to blatant lies by the NIGERIA Army. There are credible video and pictorial evidence showing Nigeria Army engaging in this inhumanity. They must be made to answer for their crimes.

“Hope Uzodinma should hide his face in shame for watching the destruction of the people he claims he is governing. No Northern governor can take this nonsense.”