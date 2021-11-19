Advertisement

The Iyaloja-General (Market Leader) of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, said yesterday that the popular Oyingbo Market in Lagos was shut down due to its deplorable state.

She gave the explanation at a media briefing where she made clarifications on the reasons behind the closure of the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the busy market was shut down on November 12, leading to protests by some of the traders.

Tinubu-Ojo said that contrary to insinuation that she sought for payment of N5million over the issue, the market was shut down because of its environmental situation.

“The Mainland Local Government Chairman, Omolola Essien, had earlier called me to close down Oyingbo market because it was extremely dirty.

“Also, the Ministry of Environment had initially done so much earlier in the year for same reason before it was reopened.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had also visited the market and thereafter, sent a letter to that effect.

“The traders were then given time to do the needful,” she explained.

The Iyaloja regretted that the market, which was constructed less than 10 years ago, “is now in a bad shape.”