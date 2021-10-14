Advertisement

The victory at the Supreme Courts over the Umeoji led All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] today [October 14, 2021] has brought finality to the tussle within the APGA which started at the onset of the selection process for the gubernatorial candidacy for the Anambra gubernatorial exercise.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled that the Victory Oye led APGA had the constitutional right/power to submit a candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] for the gubernatorial election.

Reacting to the victory, the Anambra State government called the victory a triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness. The government spoke through the ministry of information in the person of Hon. C. Don Adinuba, the honorable commissioner of information. He said the victory was for the entire people of Anambra state who wish Anambra well.

He quoted the former governor of Anambra State and the current minister of labor, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige as saying that the people of Anambra have the opportunity to choose “either perpetual slavery or eternal freedom”. He indicated that “we will never go dark to darkness”.

He thanked the judiciary for displaying integrity.

