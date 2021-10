Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The North Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally endorsed a former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as PDP National Chairman.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The North Caucus is made up of party leaders from the North Central, Northeast and the Northwest geopolitical zones.

The new chairman-in-waiting will be presented for approval at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in the days ahead.