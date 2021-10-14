Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, has denied having hands in his posters being circulated both offline and online, through different social media platforms.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The release made available by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said that the office had been lately inundated with sought-for-clarifications on Obi’s presidential posters being circulated through various media platforms.

The release made it clear that Obi is not in any way connected to, neither has he contracted/authorised anybody or organisation to promote such on his behalf.

The release further noted that Obi is not the one to jump gun on a matter the party is yet to give final directives.

“As a faithful party man,” the release adds, “he will abide by the final position of the party on the issue.”

However, the release frowned at people’s preoccupation with the next election when the situation in the country, according to him, calls urgently for all hands to be on deck towards the restoration of security, eradication of poverty, creation of jobs and provision of other productive ventures for the country’s teeming unemployed youths, improving education and making health care accessible in the country.

“These are precisely what Obi is concerned with right now,” the release concludes.