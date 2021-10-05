Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There are trending speculations that the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr Nkem Okeke is agrieved over the neglect of his office by his boss and may soon dump the state led party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

From our investigation it was gathered that the deputy governor decided to dump APGA as a mark of protest against the neglect which his office has faced in the last 4 years.

It was authoritatively gathered that Dr Okeke has also concluded plans to defect to APC ahead of November 6 Anambra state governorship election.

“No deputy governor has been treated like Dr Okeke in the history of this country.

“Gov. Willie Obiano has sidelined his loyal deputy and decided to run the administration with his wife.

“In spite of being a hard working loyal deputy, the governor left him abandoned.

Even as APGA is facing election in the next one month, the deputy governor has no role to play. He is not a member of the campaign council and was not being invited to attend party campaigns,” a source said

The source said that the deputy governor was not informed of the APGA campaign flag-off.

“His office has suffered so much negligence. All his entitlements have been seized. He is only living on his salary while the members of the cabal are buying up houses in Awka, Abuja, UK, Dubai and US. But the deputy governor is so broke that he can’t change his official car.

“In most cases, his official car which he has been using in the last 5 years will break down on the road and he has to wait on the sun until it is fixed. Obiano refused to pay his travel allowance, wardrobe allowance and other entitlements.

“The young man has been suffering and smiling. His loyalty didn’t work,” he said.

But from our investigation, Dr Okeke has risen to fight back.

From a source, it was gathered that for the first time, the Deputy Governor refused to go and represent the governor in the southeast security meeting at the govt House Enugu.

The deputy governor was said to have told the governor that due to security threats, and conditions of the roads that he can only go to Enugu to represent him if he will release one of the bullet proof cars in his convoy to him.

He also insisted that heavy security details should be attached to his convoy before he could go to Enugu for today’s emergency Southeast Security meeting.

Faced with all these neglects and humiliation, the Deputy Governor began consultation to dump APGA and defect to either YPP or PDP.

But when the APC learned that he was consulting, the party sent an advanced team to persuade him to defect to the party immediately.

Heavy promises were made to him to lure him into APC. Few days ago, a team came in from Abuja and tried to airlift him to Abuja to meet with Mr President and the party’s acting National Chairman, gov Mai Buni but he asked them to give him little time.

However, indications have it that the Deputy Governor has had it enough and on his way to APC.

He is expected to head a section of APC campaign council where he can help in telling ndi Anambra the level of atrocities committed under Obiano govt in the last 7 years.

The one time gentle man, is now ready to pay ndi APGA in their own coin.