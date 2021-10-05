Advertisement

The Enugu State government has withdrawn the Certificate of Recognition of Igwe Anthony Ogbodo Okorie as the Traditional Ruler of Amechi Awkunanaw Autonomous Community in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, over the unfortunate breakdown of law and order in the community.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Charles O. C. Egumgbe, the state government condemned the persistent crisis pervading Amechi Awkunanaw Community, and expressed dismay that “attempts at bringing peace to the community have been stone-walled”.

Dr. Egumgbe told suspended Igwe Okorie that law and order have indisputably broken down in his community leading to injuries to persons and property, stressing that “the situation if not checked may exacerbate the present security challenges in our land”.

The Commissioner pointed out that the actions and inactions of Okorie in the crisis were inconsistent with section 15 (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (i) and (j) of the Traditional Rulers Law Cap 141, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004.

“In consequence therefore, and pursuant to section 10 (a) and (b) of the Traditional Rulers Laws, Cap 141, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, the Government of Enugu State has suspended your recognition as the Igwe and Traditional Ruler of Amechi Awkunanaw Autonomous Community, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State this Tuesday, October 5, 2021”, Dr. Egumgbe said, adding: “Take notice that your suspension shall subsist pending the conclusion of investigations and aftermath”.