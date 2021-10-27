Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chukwuka Ezenwune, the member representing Idemili south state constituency in Anambra Assembly, has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezenwune announced his defection at the plenary.

The lawmaker said his defection from APGA was due to the “lack of internal democracy and hijack of the party by few individuals”.

He said he joined APGA in 2012 with the hope it would grow and become a national party with more governorship seats other than Anambra, but that so far it has been a case of “one step forward, 10 steps backward”.

Ezenwune said he was ashamed of the projects in his constituency when compared to the volume of money that had accrued to it from the Federation Account and the state government budget in the past seven years.

“I am happy to join the PDP which is well-organised and built beyond strong individuals.

“I cannot point to the project in my local government area apart from the one I built as a constituency project and the Community Chose Your Project of the state government.

“During the last Congress, I and my supporters were viciously sidelined, so I realised I have no future in APGA and I consulted with my people.

“I have helped to build the party since I joined but I have to go because it is not the Igbo party like they are making people to believe,” he said.

APGA had earlier lost six of its state lawmakers in Anambra to the All Progressives Congress, including the Deputy Governor of the state, Nkem Okeke.