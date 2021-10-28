Advertisement

Prominent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone on Thursday said Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey, Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom did not understand the objectives of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic audit and the recommendations.

They also commended Chief Godswill Akpabio for pursuing key priorities, paving the way to a better future for the people and providing vibrant leadership in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a statement in Asaba, the leaders scolded the Idjerhe monarch for embarking on steps that further present Niger Delta leaders as people supporting corruption and working against the transparency and development agenda of the current administration.

Advertisement

They described the Idjerhe monarch as a divisive element and his recent interview as a shameful exercise.

The leaders praised Akpabio for the redirection of the affairs and profile of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Steps to insure lasting dignity for the Niger Delta people

The statement underscored the reform and re-direction of NDDC, disdain for flippant monarchs, peace, economic growth and empowerment.

Signed by the Chairman of South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the leaders hailed Akpabio for the reallocation of public spending towards essential infrastructure, security, health and education.

Specifically, the leaders applauded Akpabio for redeeming the zone’s standing, maintaining meaningful dialogue with the stakeholders, strengthening NDDC, increasing transparency, reducing corruption and delivering efficiently basic services to the people.

Meeting under the aegis of South-South Front to address the common problems and interests of the zone, the leaders condemned the Idjerhe monarch for his weak argument, campaign of calumny against President Muhammadu Buhari, Akpabio and the good people of the South-South geo-political zone.

They also criticized the bad sense of language and repetition by the monarch.