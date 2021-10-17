Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A 17-year-old pre-degree student of University of Lagos, UNILAG, has been made to part with N50,000 by men of the Nigerian Police Force that accused him of looking like an Internet fraudster.

The student identified as Kolapo Adejare, was on his way back from school on Friday when the officers from Ogudu police station, Lagos state stopped the uber cab carrying him under the Ogudu Bridge.

The police officers riding in a Siena bus with registration No: KSF355GC accused the student of being an yahoo boy (Internet fraudster) and commandeered him to pay them N300,000 while threatening to shot him.

It was gathered that the young boy not having up to that amount called his mother sobbing that the officers are threating to shot him if he doesn’t pay them the amount mentioned above. The mother bargained with the officers and she sent N50,000 to the son’s account.

The officers marched him to a POS operator in front of the police station where he transferred the sum of N50,000 to the account of the POS woman one whose name appeared as ILEMIBAYO AYODELE. He got the cash and gave to the officers before they could allow him go home.

The relative of the student appealed to the police authority especially, the Lagos State Police Commissioner to investigate the matter, bring the policemen to book and refund the money back to the family within 7 days or they will take legal action.

This is gradually becoming a menace as young people that boards a taxi are forced out the cab by police officers, accused of being Internet fraudsters without any shred of evidence and made to pay huge amount as ransome.

This unholy action is continuing after the youths of Nigeria carried out a massive protest across the country against the activities of the now defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.