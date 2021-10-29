Advertisement

Army and police take over the area *

By Favour Goodness

Unidentified gunmen on Friday were allegedly shot dead at least two security agents in Ekwulobia, Headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

An eyewitness account said the gunmen largely in their teens with wielded automatic rifles came in a Sienna bus and Jeep.

They were said to have operated at Ekwulobia roundabout and disappeared within minutes.

It is not known if the attack is connected to the scheduled political campaign slated to hold at Ekwulobia stadium.

However armed personnel arrived minutes later and have taken over the area and fire thier gun probable as warning shots

Earlier in the morning, there was a heavy security presence at Ekwulobia but this appears not have deterred the unidentified gun men.

One lady was said to have sustained bullet wounds and was evacuated by sympathisers for treatment. It’s not clear what caused the bullet wound.

When contacted, the State Police Command Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said “I don’t have such information, I am at the recruitment centre where police recruitment exercise is taking place here in the state.

“We are at the peak of guber election in the state, so a lot of fake news is flying up and down.

“What police have on ground, we are in charge, the efforts of police is why we are enjoying peace in the state now. God is with us,” he said.