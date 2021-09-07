Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba’s plans to take over power in Anambra state as mere pipe dream that is dead on arrival.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka yesterday said there is no big deal with the audience granted Uba by President Muhammadu Buhari noting that President Buhari will not be a party to the plot of taking Anambra by force through rigging.

He said that when he saw the press release by the Special Adviser to the President on Media in respect of what transpired at the visit, he read it carefully and discovered that President Buhari avoided using the vulgar and insulting language of “we must take Anambra by force”

“The only thing the President told Andy Uba is that he wishes him luck and this was exactly what he told Tony Nwoye in 2017. President Buhari is committed to ensuring that the votes of ndi Anambra count on November 6th and that is where Andy Uba has a problem.

“Not even the arranged and the more you look , the less you see visit to the President can save Andy from defeat in the forthcoming November 6th governorship election”.

Obigwe said Anambra electorates are vigilant and will checkmate every single move being made by the Uba and his cohorts to allegedly rig the November 6th election in the state.