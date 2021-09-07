Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chris Chikwelu Jr has canvassed the need for Anambra to join the centre in national politics, noting that with Andy Uba as governor under the All Progressives Congress, (APC), it will witness rapid and steady development.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Chikwelu, a former compere of the PDP who was among the latest bigwigs who defected to the APC described Andy Uba as a consummate politician who knows the geographical terrain and political perimeters of Anambra to ensure that even development is brought to the state.

He criticized the PDP for what he described as its poor reward system, a situation he said some people who laboured day and night to ensure victory for the party are sidelined while those who faced other businesses leaving the party are begged to come back and take over sensitive positions in the party.

Chikwelu said with his foray into APC presently, he will bring his rich political background and experience both in PDP and in various governments he has served in Anambra as a community leader, grassroots politician and social moiliser to work for the success of the party in the November 6 polls.

The former Special Adviser to the state PDP Chairman in Anambra said he evaluated the political system wholeheartedly before deciding to defect to APC so he can join the train of great minds and leverage on the new status to contribute to state and national development.

“As it is now, Anambra cannot witness supersonic rapid development without connecting to the centre. With the in-house squabbles in the PDP, the party is no more in a good stead to take over power in Anambra.

” As a senior research fellow in one of the United Nations-inclined agencies, I have been a nationalist all my life. Now is the time for us to play national mainstream politics in Anambra,” he said.