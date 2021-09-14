Bandits have killed a soldier and abducted a housewife and her two children at Milgoma opposite Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria, Kaduna...

Bandits have killed a soldier and abducted a housewife and her two children at Milgoma opposite Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria, Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that the soldier died at an undisclosed hospital

following the injuries sustained in a gun duel with the attackers.

The incident happened around 9pm on Monday, according to residents.

According to a reliable source in the community, the bandits, numbering

about 30, armed with sophisticated weapons shot sporadically as they

attacked the community.

He said the joint personnel of Kaduna State Vigilance Service, Military and Police swiftly responded to the distress call, adding that on sighting the security agencies, the bandits engaged them in shootout that led to the soldier’s death.

There was no report of casualties on the side of the bandits as at the

time of filing this report.

Malam Haruna Shika, a resident, said six kidnapped children were rescued at Kasuwan Da’a in Zaria by the security operatives.

However, Lt. Joy Abah, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public

Relations Officer Depot Nigeria Army Zaria, said the information on the

death of the soldier has not been communicate to her.

Source: Daily Trust