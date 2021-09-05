Advertisement

It is quite unfortunate that the current leadership of the party has turned themselves into laughing stocks in the Africa continent as a result of their selective respect for some sections of the party’s constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is a known fact that Governor Mai Mala Buni national caretaker chairmanship and all actions taken by him on behalf of the party including signing of documents to INEC and calling for congresses and primaries of the party violates both the constitution of the party and that of the Country as a serving state governor; though still a subject of litigation in numerous courts across the Country. How can the same people who ignored the party constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to occupy positions illegally now want to turn around to use the same constitution to sanction aggrieved members who went to court to seek redress?

If the party internal mechanism for settlement of crises within is unbiased and functional to full capacity will anyone go to court?

What has the party done concerning all complaints before it from 2015 to date?

It is crystal clear that the party is heading for the rock in the 2023 general election if nothing is done to restore the peace that is already eluding the party.

The illegal occupiers who are supposed to be thinking outside the box on how to bring all members of the party together including the aggrieved on a table to resolve all issues in Courts in order to move the party forward are funnily planning to compel the illegally constituted Ward Chairmen whose congress that brought them in through the back door by Governor Mai Mala Buni and Jones Erue is still subject of litigation across the Country to now sanction aggrieved members. What an irony!

The Ward Chairmen and their sponsors should be ready to go to jail at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure for being tools in the hands of oppressors. While they are illegally having their ways now, they will also pay for every act of illegality committed against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that of the party.

We implore Ovie Omo-agege and Jones Erue led leadership of the party in Delta state to go back to their drawing boards to strategize on how to bring Chief Great Ogboru, RT Hon. Victor Ochei, Dr. Alex Ideh, Barrister Festus Keyamo, Dr. Cairo Ojuogbo and Olorogun Elvis Ayomanor with other aggrieved leaders of the party in Delta state for peace talks in order to move the party forward as a united force in the State and also, avoid more litigations and rubbing more muds on the face of the party’s illegal national leadership.

DSP Ovie Omo-agege can pick the party’s governorship ticket through all these funny ways but, will not win the governorship election in the State, because all these forces will work with the opposition to stop him while still members of APC.

It should be noted that those who went to Court to seek redress cannot be intimidated from seeking justice with the threats of sanctions; because they are very determined to pursue their cases to the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are calling on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-agege to bring peace and also put a stop to the constant disgracing of our great party by his Delta state chapter; for any man who cannot manage crises in his house is not fit for leadership position in the country.

Comrade Gabriel Asamabri Mamuzo,

National Coordinator, FORUM OF DELTA STATE PROGRESSIVES.