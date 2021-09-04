Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly members who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have given their reasons.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The lawmakers were welcome alongside the governorship candidate of the APC in Anambra, after they traveled to Abuja and defected.

Speaking at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, the lawmakers who took turns to speak said their former party, APGA was dying, and there was need to leave for a better place.

Some of the lawmakers also said they joined the party to work with its candidate, Sen. Andy Uba to connect Anambra to the centre, to ensure the dividends of democracy.

Ezeudu Lawrence, the member representing Dunukofia state constituency said, “We are in APC because of Andy Uba. He is a man if impeccable character. We decided to follow the man who knows the way, who will connect us to power at the centre, and to benefit from what they intend to give to Anambra.”

Hon Carter Dike, the members representing Aguata 1 state constituency said, “The symbol of our former party, the cockerel is dead. The leaders of the party have killed the cockerel, and the party is in disarray.”

The six members had last week joined APC in Abuja.

They include; Hon. Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North; Hon. Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Hon. Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dunukofia; Hon. Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemili North and Hon. Edward Ibuzo, representing Onisha North 2.