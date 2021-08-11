Advertisement

The risk which disaster pose to a nation, and its management cannot be overemphasized and it is in connection to this that the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed on Friday 6th August 2021 received the Director General of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Alhaji Idris Abbas who led the management of his agency on official visit to the Headquarters of NEMA in Abuja.

The DG NEMA was joined by management staff in receiving the team from FEMA. The DG NEMA and DG FEMA discussed enhancing collaboration between the two agencies to further improve disaster management in the FCT.

These include areas of capacity development, disaster and risk assessment, vulnerability capacity assessment (VCA) amongst others.

In addition, DG Mustapha Habib assured that the agency is prepared to work with FEMA and all other agencies of government, the private sector, NGOs and individuals to promote the resilience and sustainable development of the FCT.

Earlier, the DG FCT FEMA Idris Abbas said the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the DG NEMA on his appointment and solicit better collaboration between the two agencies.

He specifically requested NEMA to include staff of FEMA in its specialized training programmes and disaster assessment.