From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State has recorded additional five people dead bodies which brought the total of 13 people dead, 24 injured in 18 local government areas of the State.

Many Government officials at the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency SEMA confirmed that the number of dead people so far recorded is 13.

They said out of the number eleven people that five died in Jamaare ,Gamawa three people died and Ningi lost three people , one person died in Toro and one person in, Darazo.

In their separate remarks while answering questions from our correspondents Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin and Adamu Nayola are silent over the number of additional dead bodies recorded but they confirmed that it affected 2000 people

The officials said initially we gave you the number of eight people died , we heard that some people died but we are still collecting information,

Gabarin said 24 peope injured ,some were treated and discharged while few are receiving treatment , 2000,people

are affected, 1600 houses have been destroyed and over 5000 farmlands were washed away.

He said the total amount of money of properties list is over 900,319,311, 00

Nine hundred Million, three hundred and Nineteen thousand, three hundred and eleven naira.

Gabarin said flood has brought about three dead bodies in Jamaare and some in Zaki and already they were buried after following due process.

SEMA officials said that investigations and information gathering are still on to ascertain the actual figure affected by the disaster considering the fact that some of the affected settlements are hard to reach, while in some areas the bridges that linked to the affected communities or culverts are washed away by the flood, and it’s still raining.

They appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA , Presidential task force on flood and other philanthropist and donor agencies to come to the aid of the State Government considering the damages done to the victims by the flood.

Gabarin and Adamu said the state government is doing its best to bring succour and relief to the victims it has assisted the victims with immediate relief to cushion the effects of the flood.

They advised that people should desist from building houses along waterways and avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the drainages saying that: “Since the flood is yearly, they should relocate to higher grounds to avoid being victims of the floods annually Worried by the devastating effects of the flood, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir had visited Ningi LGA one of the worst-hit where he sympathized with the victims and promised that his administration will collaborate with the Federal Government international disaster management agencies to bring relief to them.

The Governor also declared that the government will do everything humanly possible to take steps that will solve the problem of yearly flooding across the state advising the people however to be cautious during the wet season.

Already Triacta has repaired the wash away bridge in malka Village of Ningi Local Government area as directed by Governor Bala Mohammed.