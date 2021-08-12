Advertisement

As part of its job creation and poverty mitigation strategy, the Kano state Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, plans to invest huge resources in the supply of modern equipment and materials for crop residue utilization.

This is in view of the agricultural potential of the state, with the sector contributing more than 70% of the state’s Gross State Product and the huge prospect for crop residue utilization, for improving animal production and job creation.

Kano’s current annual production of grains alone exceeds 4 million metric tons with an estimated value of N721.20 billion.

The state Project Coordinator, Kano state Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, announced this during the bid opening for Procurement of Machines and Materials for Crop Residue utilization, at the KSADP Office, in Kano city.

“The major challenge for the use of these residues is lack of basic technology to improve their nutritional value and to store them. That is why the KSADP intends to procure machines and materials, to engage our youth in crop residue utilization”.

Malam Ibrahim said engaging the youth to manage crop residues would not only keep them employed but also curtail other key challenges of farmers and pastoralists such as animal feed inadequacy and migration.

“In Kano, which is a mainly agricultural state, we produce huge amount of crop residues from wheat, rice, maize, millet, cow pea husks, legumes etc, but the residues are usually left in the farms to rot away, used to produce cooking fire or are burnt.

“Since productivity of our large and small ruminants is basically influenced by feed intake, it is only reasonable for us to use the crop residues, using some few elements to improve their nutritive value. It is an important solution for enhancing livestock production and safeguarding the environment.”

He, therefore, stated that contract for the implements would be awarded to the most qualified bidder, to ensure value for money explaining that none of the four bidders would be given preferential attention during evaluation of their bids.

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, a project funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Lives and Livelihood Fund, Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development and government of Kano state, has the underpinning objective of contributing to reducing poverty and strengthening food and nutrition security in Kano, by developing agro-pastoral production systems