By Favour Goodness

Armed policemen and the DSS have literally taken over the Enugu State Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

EverydayNews findings reveal that the security personnel were mobilized by the State party Chairman to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The brewing crisis in the party took a disturbing dimension recently when thugs invaded the Secretariat and disrupted the SEC meeting presided over by the State Caretaker Chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye.

Journalists were also harassed and television cameras belonging to TVC and NTA were confiscated by the invading thugs.

State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye said he reported to the Police and the Department of State Security Service, DSS to avert loss of life.

Speaking with reporters Dr. Nwoye revealed that he was compelled to invite the police following the Intel he received that the same thugs that invaded the party on Tuesday, 10th August 2021, were planning to attack the party office again on the orders of some disgruntled PDP politicians that joined the party.

He said he’s very worried about the sad development because he doesn’t want the personal interest of any politician to lead to the shedding of blood in the state, stressing that “these youths don’t deserve to die under any guise because the politicians’ children aren’t part of the boys they (politicians) are calling.

“The police was invited to ensure that there’s no vandalism in the office and no loss of life, thus, they are doing the work they are supposed to do.”

“Nobody’s ambition is worth a single loss of life, not even a scratch on somebody’s skin. All these people sponsoring these boys, there children are in Overseas including my own children.

“I’m the patron of Enugu Youths Forum and as such, I can’t be there and watch any youth to be killed because of the political interest of few persons.

“These are young unemployed persons and I don’t like addressing them as thugs. Those who can’t afford to give them job are hiring them to kill each other and I don’t want loss of life.

“For someone at my level, I can’t watch lawlessness become the order of the day, thus, I reported to the DSS and the police because of the information available to us, thus the report of police sealing our office is fake news.”

Nwoye maintained that the wish of some politicians to put blood on his hand just as he’s ending his tenure as the Chairman of the party won’t come to fruition as “whatever ambition I or any other person may have doesn’t worth the spilling of any blood, either at the party secretariat or anywhere in the state. Nobody’s 2023 ambition is worthy of any child to be killed in Enugu because the state is a peaceful place.”