The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Sagagi, stated this at a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

Sagagi said, “We are in support of the national chairman of the party as he has not done anything wrong to warrant calls for his resignation.”

He explained that the party was aware that some members of the party were working in cahoots with members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress to foment crisis in the party at all levels with the sole aim of destabilising and preventing the party from taking over power in 2023.