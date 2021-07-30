Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld its State Executive in Anambra State ahead of the November 6, 2021 elections in the state.

The PDP described the judgment as victory for democracy and the “majority of the people of Anambra state who are fully rallying with the PDP and our governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, in their quest to entrench a purposeful government in the state.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement issued on Friday and titled ‘PDP Hails Appeal Court Ruling Restoring Its Anambra State Exco…Set for Robust Campaign.’

The statement partly read, “This ruling gives us comfort that the PDP and our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, are on the right side of justice because the judgment that has just been set aside is the superstructure upon which certain individuals who did not participate in our primary are seeking to distract our party and the people of Anambra State ahead of the election.

“With this ruling, the PDP is confident of justice in other matters pending in court, and urges our teeming members and supporters to remain united in our determination to work with the people of Anambra to achieve their aspiration, which they have vested in our party and candidate, especially as we set to commence a robust campaign in Anambra State.”