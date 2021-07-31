Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka



After series of marathon meetings that ended in fruitless efforts to resolve the crisis that beset the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state following the supposed June 26,2021 governorship primary, majority of the aspirants have reportedly dumped the party.

The move which came barely three hours to the July 30,2021 deadline for the closure of substitution window of names by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saw to the literal dismemberment of the APC in the state by the 14 governorship aspirants.

While majority of the aspirants according to an inside source opted out of the party in protest after failed efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis, Chief George Moghalu, the main frontline aspirant and leader of the party in the South East zone remained behind to slug it out conclusively with Sen Andy Uba in court.

The rest led by Dr Chidozie Nwankwo resolved to move over to African Action Congress(AAC) where Nwankwo is the flagbearer.

They also agreed to return to the APC shortly after the November 6,2021 Governorship election in the state.

Two other aspirants-Chief Bennett Etiaba and Col Geff Onyejegbu(rtd) are to also fly the flag of other parties. But that they would collapse them into Dr Nwankwo’s AAC few weeks after, ahead the Nov 6,2021 election.

The source also disclosed that besides Moghalu, some others including Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Ise Nise opted to stick with Sen Uba.

The peace efforts was led by a special committee set up by the leadership of the APC made up principally by some serving APC state governors. Unfortunately their moves yielded no actual positive outcome.