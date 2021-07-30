Advertisement

Gunmen have abducted the wife of the Benue State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, in Makurdi metropolis, Daily Trust has gathered.

The latest abduction in the State capital occurred less than one week after two housewives, including a medical doctor’s wife, were abducted in Makurdi.

Witnesses alleged that the commissioner’s wife could have been trailed by her abductors who forcefully took her away on Thursday at about 6 pm shortly after she returned to Makurdi town from Daudu, a community situated about 25km from Makurdi where she had reportedly gone to visit her parents.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers went away with a new model Toyota Highlander vehicle which the woman was driving in at the time of her abduction.

Witnesses added that the woman attempted to break free from her abductors by trying to open the vehicle door around the traffic light near the ‘B’ Division Police Station in Makurdi, but her captors fired gunshots sporadically to scare people away.

It was further learnt that she screamed repeatedly to attract people to her rescue but her captors sped off with her before those within the area could do anything to stop them.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, however, said a case of a missing person and not abduction was reported to the police by her family.

Anene said even though the police intelligence was suspecting the incident as a kidnap case, there were yet not enough evidence to back up the claims that she was abducted.

“We [police] were told she had left the house going somewhere and the family didn’t see her again so they reported a case of a missing person,” the PPRO said.

