By Favour Goodnes



Co-driver of a truck conveying product believed to be gas is critical condition at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Annex, Ukpo, after the truck hit the “Access Road Island” at Abba junction, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, summersaulted severally, and spilled it’s contents.



According to a security operative at the junction, Mr. Alison Chinweze, the incident happened between 12 and 1am this morning.



Passersby have called attention to that spot and others along that route, since according to them, more accidents have been happening due to the size and projection of the “Access Road Island”.

Recall that when similar incident occurred at the Enugwu-Agidi junction of the Expressway, during which ten persons escaped death, a staff at Nawfia base of the RCC Construction company handling the road project attributed it to lack of markings on the road.



He noted that it was pressure from the motoring public that led to the quick opening of the road.



Meanwhile, road construction is ongoing around the scene, and may cause further traffic congestion.