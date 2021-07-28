Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Nigeria’s First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has announced the demise of his beloved wife, Iyom Chinelo Amechi.

While announcing this in his hometown, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Amechi also revealed that she passed away on July 23, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) after 10 days of illness.

Iyom Amechi, who died at the age of 91, hailed from Umuoji in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, and retired as Chief Nursing officer in 1982 at the Mburi General hospital, Nnewi, now Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH).

Amechi, popularly known as Dara Akụnwafọ and The Boy is Good, described the late wife as a typical professional nurse and good housewife who was able to blend her professional work with home management.

He appreciated the time he spent with the late wife, saying her many good legacies would be greatly missed by the entire family.

“I’m happy to marry her because it helped to nurse me. She was the head of the Catholic Women Organization in the church. She also played a prominent role during my nationalist drives,” he said.

The elderstatesman who described himself as trado-Christian who has dislike for multiple wives, further narrated how he swore as a member of the Zikist Movement never to marry until Nigeria gained independence.

He however noted that he later married and wedded his lovely wife at the Holy Trinity, Onitsha after about 10 months of courtship.

While praying for the peaceful repose of their beloved wife, mother, and grand mother, Late Iyom Amaechi; the Amechi Family, however, said that details of the burial arrangements would be announced later.