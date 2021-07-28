Advertisement



By Favour Goodnes



Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has said his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) was to offer unhindered support to Governor Hope Uzodimma to move the state forward.



Ohakim disclosed this, during a reception organised by the APC at his hometown, Okohia in Isiala Mbano Local Council of the state, to officially welcome him into the party. The ex-governor also applauded Uzodimma for his development-driven policies and programmes for the state, adding that he was also joining APC to add value to the party.



He said: “Given my commitment to the best decisions that would be most beneficial to the people and desirous of the need to quickly join hands with my friend, Uzodimma, and other leaders of the party in Imo, South East and Nigeria to build a formidable political party headed by individuals that share the same values and ideals with me, I, Ikedi Ohakim, and my supporters and associates decided to join the APC.

“This decision is in response to the pleadings of my admirers and the touching request by the leadership of APC in Imo. What I am doing today, therefore, is to publicly endorse an action I took at my ward level many months ago.”



According to him, so far, Uzodimma has shown zeal, commitment and capacity to provide good governance, adding that it behoves Imo people, at this point in time, to support the governor to uplift the fortunes of the state and meet the desires of the people.



“Added to the above, I find in Governor Uzodimma a man, who is determined to set enviable records that would change the lives and fortunes of the people and the state at the end of the day,” Ohakim added.



Other party chieftains at the event, including Imo APC Chairman, Marcel Nlemigbo; House of Assembly Speaker, Paul Emeziem; Secretary to State Government (SSG), Cosmos Iwu; and Chairman, APC Membership Registrations, Update and Revalidation Committee, Godwin Anaughe, said Ohakim’s entrance would boost the membership drive of the party.



They added that Ohakim would also bring his political wealth of experience in mobilising massive support for state government.