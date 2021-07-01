Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 secured the conviction of one James Dada Nicup before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on a two count charge bordering on criminal impersonation with the intent to defraud.

The charge reads, “That you, James Dada Nicup between September, 2020 to December 2020 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully procured for use a Computer Programme to wit: A WhatsApp group link which you posted on Facebook inviting interested persons to invest in Bitcoin through which you defrauded one Ademu Alexander Inalegwu of an aggregate sum of N111,900.00 (One Hundred and Eleven Thousand Nine Hundred Naira only), thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 28(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition ,Prevention etc ) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 28(2) of the same Act.”

The convict pleaded ‘guilty’ when the charge was read to him prompting the prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua to ask the Court to convict him accordingly.

The defense counsel, D. M. Kwaghtser pleaded with the Court to temper justice with mercy, that his client has become remorseful.

Justice Dogo convicted and sentenced James to one year Imprisonment on each count with an option of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine on each count.

The Court further ordered First Bank to close down the account Number 314166765 used to perpetrate the fraud, and forbids the convict from opening or operating any Account within two years. The credit balance in the account was ordered forfeited to Federal Government of Nigeria.