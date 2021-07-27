Advertisement

Bandits have struck again in Imo State. The Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Fatmann Dooiyor was gun down and killed.

Dooiyor, who was the Divisional Police Officer for Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s community in Oru East Local Government area of Imo State, was among those who tried to repel the attack.

The armed gang struck yesterday.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, six of the gunmen were killed by the police while 11 were arrested.

Abattam said the bandits in convoy of three vehicles invaded the community but were repelled by police led by the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang.

He said that the police were alerted when bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma town.

Abattam said, “The tactical teams of the command immediately swung into action, ambushed and launched a surprised attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, 11 of them were arrested to the station.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price.

“The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush,” the statement added.