Police Debunk Report of Alleged Killing of 21 Soldiers in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has debunked, as untrue and misleading, the report alleging that gunmen killed 21 soldiers in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu gave the refutation in his reaction to the said unverifiable report that is being peddled by a section of the media.

The Police Spokesman, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said that hospital where the report claimed the corpses of the murdered soldiers were deposited does not exist anywhere in the state, further proving that the report is nothing short of the report a product of fiction and the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“Also, the Command, in dismay at the news, has observed that the said hospital mentioned in the report, where the corpses of the soldiers are allegedly kept, does not exist in Awka, the State Capital,” he said.

While urging the public to disregard the malicious publication, the Police Spokesman said: “Further inquiries were made by the Command, showing that there is no record of such an incident or otherwise, but deliberate acts by unscrupulous elements are to cause tension in the state.

“Therefore, the Command shall not hesitate to invoke relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting in this regard.”

