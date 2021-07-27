Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Publicity Secretary in Anambra State, Chief Nnamdi Nwangwu, has refuted reports claiming that some party chieftains were planning to collapse the party’s structure into another party.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nwangwu made the statement in Awka, the state capital.

According to him , the claim that party was planning to transfer her structure and election campaign formation to another political party was not only mishievious but diversionary .

He assured that the party leadership was confident that name of it’s flag-bearer for the Nov. 6 governorship election would be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and efforts are being made to clear the judicial impediments.

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issue of who is expected to conduct primary for the governorship aspirants in political parties. It is the constitutional responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) to do that,”

“It is gratifying to note that the primary that produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as PDP candidate was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and most of the aspirants who genuinely contested along the elected candidate have since congratulated him.

“PDP has no issue as to who is the National Chairman of our party and that is why it has become incumbent to advise mischief makers not to confuse the PDP issue with that of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) crisis that bothers on the national leadership of the party,” he ssid.

Speaking on the same issues ,a PDP chieftain from Ihiala Local Government Area, Sir Justin Igbodika, noted that the rank and file of the party are behind Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate.

Igbodika, who is a member of a pressure group within PDP, the Home-Based Political Family, stated that their group was already deepening its base, mobilising, and getting set to work with the campaign team once the election umpire announces the commencement date for campaigns.

He assured the teeming members of PDP in the state and the good people of Anambra state that everything is under control noting and that there was no cause for alarm over the candidature of Ozigbo.