By Favour Goodness

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not dead.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by one of Tinubu’s confidants from his camp following rumours making the rounds that the strongman of Nigerian politics is dead.

“Asiwaju only travelled; he is not dead,”

“This is not the first time they would be peddling the rumour. We were even joking about it when he was about to travel – that they will soon start the rumour that he is dead – and they are doing just that,” the source said.

He wondered what those peddling the rumour intend to achieve, asking: “Who is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu so that each time he travels they will be wishing him dead? Is he sending them jitters with regard to 2023?”

The source urged Tinubu’s friends and loyalists, as well as the general public, to disregard the rumour of his purported death. “Asiwaju only travelled and will be back in due course,” the source assured.