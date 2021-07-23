Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Destiny Nwagwu, the House of Representatives flagbearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), during the March 27, 2021 rerun election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency seat of Abia State, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He officially registered in the APC at an occasion witnessed by the caretaker executive committee of the party in Ward 7, Aba North local government area of Abia State.

Nwagwu flanked by teeming supporters and various support groups after the registration execrise, promised to ensure that his entry into the All Progressive Congress is felt beyond Abia North and Aba South federal constituency.

He assured that he would work with the party leaders to ensure the success of the APC in the state afuture elections.

The former APGA chieftain assured that he will work with other progressive minds to ensure the APC form the next government in 2023 and provide the needed change in the governace of Abia State.

Nwagwu regretted that his former party (APGA) failed to internalized democracy in its afairs which he posited, resulted to mass defection of critical stakeholders and members to other political parties after the 2019 general election.

He said that he was joining the progressive party with thousands of APGA members and teeming supporters across Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, disclosing that more progressive minded members of APGA will be joining APC in couples of weeks.

The Party chieftain added that nothing is remaining in APGA as members are deserted the party over lack of leadership and high-handedness by those entrusted to steer the affairs of the party in the and national levels.

Nwagwu thanked the leadership of the APC for the warm reception accorded to him and promised to uphold the ideologies of the party towards deepening the nation’s democracy.

Welcoming the APGA decampees, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Ward 7, Aba North LGA, Mr. Obinwanne Ukaoha urged the new entrants to abide by the constitution of the party by shunning any negative tendency that could amount to anti party activity.

The APC chairman assured the APGA decampees that they would be treated equally with others that are already in the party and further charged them to work collectively towards ensuring the success of the progressive party in the coming 2023 general elections in the state and the country as a whole.

According to him, “APC was built on ideologies which among is providing dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people, we urge you to work together, work assiduously to enable our party form next government in Abia come 2023.